New CCTV appeal after robber pushes woman over and snatches handbag in Newmillerdam, Wakefield

Detectives have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace following a robbery in Newmillerdam, Wakefield, last month.

The robbery happened at about 10.30pm on July 14. The victim, a woman aged 55, was walking her dog on Boyne Hill when she was stopped by the suspect who asked her for directions.

The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and made off with her handbag. The woman’s bank card and a small amount of cash were in her handbag.

There was an attempt to use the woman’s card at a service station on Doncaster Road, Wakefield, a short time later at about1.25am on July 15.

Police would like to hear from anyone who recognises the man pictured as he may have information valuable to the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Wakefield CID on 101, quoting crime reference 13180346729.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.