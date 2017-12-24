New cameras to ‘protect visitors’ of revamped Leeds park

Have your say

A new CCTV camera has been installed to protect a recently revamped children’s play area.

The camera has been sited in Churwell Park, Churwell, which underwent a £100,000 refurbishment this year.

The scheme has been financed by Morley Town Council.

The camera was installed last week by the town council, in partnership with volunteers from the Churwell Environmental Volunteers group.

The town council hopes the camera will deter vandals, and help keep park visitors safe.

It now brings the total number of cameras covering the park to six. Other newly-placed cameras have been installed to cover the car park, adjacent to the park, on Hepworth Avenue in Churwell.

CCTV cameras were previously installed in the park in 2007, and the town council said they have helped to reduce anti-social behaviour since they were introduced.