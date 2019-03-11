New British country music event - headliners and where to get tickets

Ward Thomas, Catherine McGrath and Sarah Darling will headline a new, annual event the British Country Music Festival.

The event will take place at the Winter Gardens indoor entertainment, Blackpool, from Friday September 13 to Sunday September 15.

The event will be unique in focusing primarily on the best of British Country and Americana artists, promoting the wealth of talent in the UK that is now making Nashville sit up and take notice.

Support artists include Laura Oakes, Megan O’Neill, The Adelaides, Worry Dolls, Blair Dunlop, Rob Heron & The Tea Pad Orchestra, Danny McMahon and Jake Morrell. The festival will include performances on five stages in and around the Winter Gardens complex and it is anticipated that around 100 performers will participate in the event over the long weekend.

Martin Blore, executive producer from organisers Fit The Bill said: “This is a very exciting time for British Country and Americana music.

"This genre is synonymous with Nashville, but the Brits are breaking barriers, creating their own style of country music and attracting fans from all over the world. Our home-grown talent is also achieving mainstream chart success and we felt it was a good time to create a festival that celebrates British Country and Americana artists.

“We also want to provide a public platform for talented, emerging artists whose music needs a wider audience and we will be inviting music industry colleagues to come and enjoy the Making Waves stages.”

Ticket holders will be encouraged to dress for the occasion and fly the flag for the best of British and being indoors provides the opportunity to be thigh high in sequins and stilettos as opposed to knee deep in mud with plastic wellies.

With neon and shining lights running as a sub theme, this is going to be the place to party as the traditional festival season nears its end. More artists will be announced in the coming months.

The festival will run from 4pm on Friday through to 6pm on Sunday afternoon. (Friday 4pm until 1am, Saturday 12 noon till 1am and Sunday 12 noon until 7pm). Weekend tickets are now on sale for £75 per person. VIP packages are £110 per person and include a priority access wristband, souvenir lanyard, free programme and access to a private viewing area and meet and greet with some of the artists. Under 16’s tickets are priced at £35 per person and they must be accompanied by an adult. Group rates are also available.

For tickets please visit www.britishcountrymusicfestival.com or www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

