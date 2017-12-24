New booking for hotel association

The general manager of a Leeds hotel has stepped down after 14 years.

Gordon Jackson is retiring from his role at Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa and, in turn, also his position as chairman of Leeds Hotels and Venues Association (LHVA).

During his time as chairman, Gordon saw the organisation more than double in membership from the original fifteen who were affiliated at the beginning of his tenure.

He said: “It has been a fantastic journey developing our group into a coordinated and powerful business voice for hospitality in Leeds.

“So many successes come to mind - the national and international events we have participated in, helping to promote the city to key buyers and opinion formers.

“Plus our own awards dinners, where we celebrate everything that’s good about the talent in the industry.”

He will hand over the reigns of the LHVA to Wayne Topley, the general manager of The Queens Hotel, who has worked in the industry for 25 years including at Marriott Hollins Hall and De Vere Oulton Hall.

He said one of his main aims is to work with members to promote the city of Leeds and work with education sectors to encourage more talent into the hospitality industry.

Mr Topley added: “This is an exciting time to be taking over the running of the association. I have seen Leeds’ status increase over the years and it’s great to see the city gaining recognition for its facilities in both business and leisure.

“With dedicated teams focused on growing the city reputation, including Leeds BID, Leeds City Council and Welcome to Yorkshire, I am looking forward to seeing how the association can support growth, development and the city’s reputation as a great place to stay, visit and enjoy.”