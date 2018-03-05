New awards launched to recognise the tech titans of Leeds

Tech trailblazers are set to have their contributions to one of the UK’s regional economic success stories saluted at the first ever Leeds Digital Festival Awards.

The awards will be presented during an “evening of celebration” at Headrow House in the city centre on Wednesday, April 25, that is being billed as a standout event of this year’s Leeds Digital Festival.

Nominations are now being sought in a range of categories, including Entrepreneur Of The Year and Startup Of The Year.

The digital and tech sector currently supports 70,000 jobs across the Leeds city region, with its annual value to the local economy forecast to hit £2bn by 2021.

Leeds Digital Festival director Stuart Clarke said: “The Leeds Digital Festival has gone from strength to strength since it was founded in 2016 and that’s a direct reflection of the growth of the sector and how collaborative it is.

“The Leeds Digital Festival Awards give the sector the opportunity to come together and celebrate the innovation and success of the people and companies within Leeds.”

The awards are being backed by digital specialist recruitment company Amsource Technology and legal firm Ward Hadaway.

Judges include ZiMovi operations director Melissa Hendry and Melanie Parker, from Leeds Beckett University and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership.

For more details, visit www.leedsdigitalfestival.org.

The closing date for nominations is Monday, March 26.

This year’s Leeds Digital Festival runs from April 16 to 27 and will feature more than 100 events.