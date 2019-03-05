New awards ceremony for women of Leeds, including ‘Mumpreneur’, ‘Unsung Shero’ and ‘Girl Boss’

A new awards ceremony has been launched for the women of Leeds.

Founded by Leeds entrepreneur Carron Cummings, who runs Simply Ladies, is features categories such as ‘Mumpreneur’, ‘Instagram Star’, ‘Unsung Shero’, ‘Most Charitable Woman of the Year’ and ‘Girl Boss’.

Speaking to the YEP, mum-of-two Carron, 30, said: “I wanted the awards to stand out but also to reflect the modern era. A person is not just one thing, we all do lots of different things. So, this is about celebrating that but also engagement with the community.”

Carron, who was recently been nominated for two Yorkshire Choice Awards, described the inaugural event as an evening of fashion, food, and female empowerment.

With over 100 nominations across 28 categories, the evening will be a celebration of the talented and inspirational women in and around Leeds. From Business Woman of the Year and Small Business of the Year, to the Making a Difference and Agent of Change Award, the categories have been carefully crafted to give women well-deserved recognition for their successes.

Carron said she hopes to make the awards an event annual.

The awards will take place on Friday at The Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road.

Tickets from EventBrite. Web: www.simplyladiesinc.com