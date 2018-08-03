New attractions unveiled for all high-flying thrill seekers

Adrenaline junkies can get an extra hit as new attractions have been unveiled in West Yorkshire.

Gravity Trampoline Parks will this weekend open a trio of Aerial Adventures at the front of Xscape Yorkshire, including Yorkshire’s first sky coaster alongside the Free-fall Tower and Leap of Faith.

The £750,000 investment has also created 20 jobs.

The sky coaster will see visitors take a flight on a track attached to the roof of Xscape via a wire on their back, approximately 70 feet up.

Free-Fall Tower will see people jump from a colossal tower in a thrill similar to bungee jumping, while for the Leap of Faith, they jump from a platform and try to grab on to a giant padded column.

A series of new themed urban climbing walls called Gravity Rocks has also officially opened near the rear of the centre and just a few years ago Xscape opened one of the UK’s biggest trampoline parks at the Castleford based complex.

Jason Warren, general manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said it is hoped that the new openings will help solidify the tourist attraction as one of the biggest in England.

He said: “It’s fantastic to be announcing several new openings. Xscape is all about experiences and making memories. Both Gravity Aerial Adventures and Gravity Rocks will, without a doubt, create fun and memorable experiences for our visitors.

“It’s incredible to think that a decade and a half ago the centre was coming to fruition on the site of a former colliery – to see it thriving now, 15 years on, is an immense source of pride for everyone involved.”