New arrests after suspected murder of man in Chapeltown, Leeds

Four more arrests have been made after the suspected murder of a man in Leeds.

Christopher Lewis, aged 24 from Leeds, died on Thursday, August 2 after being shot on Reginald Street, Chapeltown, at around 7.15pm the day before.

Detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team have made four further arrests.

A 26-year-old man and a 23-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old man who were arrested over the weekend in connection with the incident have been released pending further enquiries.

And a 24-year-old man, a 23-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman who were previously arrested have also been released pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jim Dunkerley, said: “I would continue to appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“This shooting happened in broad daylight in a busy part of Leeds so we firmly believe that there are people who witnessed this incident and who know who is responsible, but have yet to contact police.

“We are continuing to make enquiries and have made further arrests – but we still need to hear from those who have information.

“If you would prefer not to contact the police directly, I would urge you to contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously with any information.”

Anyone who has any information or witnessed anything suspicious in the area is urged to contact the police via 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.