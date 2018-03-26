New American-inspired rock bar opens in Chapel Allerton

A new cafe-bar with a classic rock theme has opened in Chapel Allerton after a successful stint as a pop-up.

Alley Cats has now taken on a permanent lease in the former Boss Burgers unit on Harrogate Road following a month's temporary residency in the pop-up events space.

They will be open from breakfast until 11pm, and serve classic Americana-inspired food, craft beer and cocktails.

Options on the menu include grilled cheese sandwiches, fried chicken, cream soda floats, milkshakes, waffles with maple syrup, barbecue wings and mac n' cheese.

Customers can choose which vintage LPs the bar plays from their collection of classic vinyl, and there is also a selection of retro games consoles to try out, including a Nintendo 64, Game Boy Color and PlayStation One.

Business partners Daniel Ayton and Kehan Cooper both have experience in the hospitality industry, but Alley Cats is their first venture together.

"We decided that we would take our skills and try and create something we feel brings a new spin on the American concept, that puts a big focus on music and atmosphere so that people feel comfortable both coming to eat with family and friends or to come in the evening for cocktails, craft beers and a great selection of wines. We welcome all canine friends and set no restrictions on children being on site as long as all are supervised by adults," said Daniel.

New tenants for former Yorkshire Bank building in Chapel Allerton revealed

Chapel Allerton named in Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2018 guide

Area guide: The best places to eat, drink and shop in Chapel Allerton

