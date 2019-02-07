Neighbours speak of their shock after arrest of 24-year-old over "abduction" of Hull student Libby Squire

Have your say

Neighbours have spoken of their shock after the arrest of a man in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire.

A police car was parked outside a terraced house in Raglan Street this morning, said to be the home of a young family, where a 24-year-old was arrested last night.

The scene in Raglan Street this morning

He was held on suspicion of the abduction of Miss Squire who has not been seen since last Thursday night, prompting a huge police search.

Miss Squire, a second-year University of Hull student, has not yet been found.

Linda Bartle, 63, said a police car and van came to the address opposite around 10pm, with a lorry taking away a Vauxhall Astra.

She said: "I am absolutely shocked - you don't expect it and this is on your own doorstep.

"At first I thought it was someone not paying their tax. It's awful when it's in your own town, close to home - and even closer now.

"I feel for the parents. It's awful. It doesn't matter how old your kids are.

"It frightens you so much - you expect them to be safe."

Another neighbour said scenes of crimes officers turned up around 10pm. "I saw them take a plot of photos. It's a family house.

"It's awful when you keep telling your kids to be safe - and this is across the road."

Chief Superintendent Phil Ward said: "A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of abduction in connection with the disappearance of Hull student Libby Squire.

"Officers made the arrest at an address in Raglan Street, Hull, last night.

"The man remains in our custody, assisting us with our enquires.

"We have not yet found Libby and doing so remains our top priority.

"Libby’s parents have been informed of the man’s arrest and we’re continuing to support them at this difficult time."