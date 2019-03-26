Neighbours scoop £1k each after People’s Postcode Lottery win

Eight people in Leeds hare celebrating after winning £1,000 each, all thanks to their lucky postcode.

Neighbours on The Drive landed the cash when LS26 8EG was announced as a daily prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Monday, March 25.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I don’t think there’s any better way to kick-start your week than by winning the lottery, so congratulations to everyone picking up a prize today in Leeds. I hope they spoil themselves with their win.”

A minimum of 3 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities - players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £404 million for thousands of good causes in Great Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Crisis, which has received £2,142,359 in funding from players.

The next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding is in August.

For more information on People’s Postcode Lottery, visit www.postcodelottery.co.uk or search for the organisation on Facebook and Twitter.