Neighbourhood Bar and Restaurant, Greek Street review

Neighbourhood Bar & Restaurant opened in 2017 after taking over the former Carluccio's site on Greek Street.

The city centre bar comes alive on a Friday and Saturday night and is a firm favourite with weekend revellers.

Neighbourhood Restaurant & Bar, Leeds.

We visited the bar late night on a Saturday to see what all the fuss was about.

First impressions?

The slogan is 'Dine Drink Dance' and there was certainly more of the latter on this buzzing Saturday night. The place was packed and there was a small queue before bouncers let us in.

There is no other bar in Leeds that is as decadently and distinctively decorated as Neighbourhood. As you walk in you are surrounding by warmly lit lighting, giant murals on the walls and the now infamous angel wings lighting - a popular photo opportunity Instagram users.

The leather circle booths are extremely chic while the satin forest green sofas to lounge on evoke a sense of old Hollywood glamour. It is pure American glitz.

It was a busy night and no seats were left - unfortunately, we weren't quite as important enough for the VIP section - but there was plenty of space to have a dance. Which of course, on a Saturday night, is the most important part.

What’s behind the bar?

Despite the crowds and a comprehensive cocktail list, the staff were very attentive and served us quickly. We opted for the 'Social Butterfly' which was Tanqueray 10 Gin, Briottet poppy liqueur, rose and lemon, topped with prosecco and a 'fly-away butterfly'. It was served in a flute glass.

At £9.50 for a single drink, it is undeniably pricey and unless you were feeling extravagant you'd only be able to have one or two. However, it was an absolutely delicious cocktail. The alcohol was strong but not overpowering and the flavours complimented each other perfectly.

As for the 'fly-away butterfly' - quite literally a piece of paper shaped like a butterfly that was placed on the top of the flute and promptly fell off - I could've done without that gimmick.

All of the cocktails range from £9.50 to £15 for a single cocktail. Sharing cocktails cost £50. For non-alcoholic cocktails, you can expect to pay £5.

The cheapest bottle of wine is £23, with the cheapest 175ml glass costing £5.75.

Beer on draught sarts from £3.25 for a half of Moretti

Soft drinks and non-alcoholic beer are available.

What’s the atmosphere like?

Unsurprisingly for a Saturday night, the whole place was buzzing. The DJ played all the classic old school hits and there was not a single track that failed to get people up and dancing. Even better, was a saxophonist and drummer who took to the stage to play along with the tracks. It can only be described as a 'proper party.'

As the night drew on, staff wandered onto the stage where they danced with naked flames before eventually firing glitter canons across the dancefloor. It was already 11pm but you could tell the party was just getting started. The atmosphere was absolutely electric.

Will you be going back?

Without a doubt - it's the perfect place to start a night out in Leeds. The atmosphere is unique, the drinks are delicious and it's a guaranteed spot to hear good music and get a bit of dancing in. Plus, it always impresses your mates from out of town.

It is not somewhere I'd spent more than a few hours but that is simply because it is a pricey night out. £9.50 for a single cocktail is a lot on anyone's budget.

But for a place to kick off the night - I can't think of anywhere better.

Factfile:

Address: 5SX, 5 Greek St, Leeds LS1 5RW

Telephone: 0113 426 0598

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday, 11.30am - 11pm; Friday & Saturday, 11am-3am

Website: www.neighbourhoodrestaurant.co.uk

Scores

Value 7/10

Atmosphere 10/10

Service 8 /10