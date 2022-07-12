Nathan Spinks: Searches underway to find missing Ossett man

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing Ossett man.

Nathan Spinks was reported missing during the evening of Monday, July 11, and a number of searches are underway in the Wakefield and Kirklees districts to find him

The 32-year-old is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall with mousey brown hair and a slight beard.

Nathan Spinks.

He was last seen dressed in a blue polo shirt and Armani jogging bottoms.

Anyone who can assist enquires is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 or online at: westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing police log 2029 of July 11.

