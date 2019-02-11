NASA astronaut to land at the University of Leeds

A top US astronaut will share stories from out of this world at a science event in the city.

Experienced NASA Space Shuttle pilot Tony Antonelli will talk about his time in space at the University of Leeds on Tuesday, February 19.

The Pint of Science event will also include a talk from Dr Catherine Walsh, an astrochemist at the University’s School of Physics and Astronomy, who will share her research into the formation of stars and planets.

It will be held from 6.30pm-9pm at the Rupert Beckett Lecture Theatre.