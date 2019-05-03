Mystery over delayed plans to open Potting Shed rooftop bar in Trinity Leeds

Uncertainty surrounds plans to open a rooftop bar and restaurant in Trinity Leeds after several months of delays.

The Potting Shed, which runs botanical-themed bars in locations such as Bingley, Guiseley, Beverley and Northallerton, first announced plans for the flagship 'roof garden' in the shopping centre back in 2017. It would have three linked bars, a secret garden area, theatre kitchen and seating for 600 customers, including 100 on the terrace. The entrance would be on Bond Street.

It was originally due to open in summer 2018 but the date was pushed back to early 2019 and it has still yet to open. The space was formerly occupied by Boots.

Although the Potting Shed brand is run by Ormsborough Ltd, they granted a licence to Burning Night Group to manage the Potting Shed site in Trinity Leeds.

Ormsborough Ltd is the parent company of Potting Shed Trading, a company founded by Burning Night, but the business traded as a separate entity.

However, Burning Night Group - who also owned the Bierkeller Entertainment Complex on The Headrow - entered administration in October 2018 and it is unclear if the Trinity Leeds plans will now proceed.

Ormsborough Ltd have since opened a further Potting Shed site in Halifax and the brand was not affected by the Burning Night administration - although a Harrogate branch which opened in spring 2018 has since closed.

Trinity Leeds said they had not received any updates on the status of the development.

The Potting Shed did not respond to a request for comment.