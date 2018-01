Have your say

Have you lost a bag of cocaine?

Police have found £4,000 worth of the drug inside a bag dumped beside a road in Idle, near Bradford.

They're now trying to trace its origins after tests revealed the substance was cocaine.

PC Sam Brown tweeted:

"Interesting day today; small money bag full of white powder found by member of the public at the side of the road in Idle...tested at the station and it's cocaine with a rough value of £4,000! Enquiries ongoing, if it's yours I'd like a chat please"