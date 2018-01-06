Musicians at Wakefield’s National Coal Mining Museum

A double bassist and a fiddle player have been selected as musicians in residence at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield.

Bryony Griffith and Andy Seward will explore creative links between items in the museum’s collections and folk music.

They are among six artists who have been awarded bursaries in a national scheme run by the English Folk Dance and Song Society (EFDSS), with funding from Help Musicians.

A spokesman for the EFDSS said: “The residencies will draw on the artists’ extensive range of experience and talents as educators and creative musicians. Each artist will work over an extended period of twelve months at their museum, and in their museum’s local community. They will each develop a new music work which will be performed at the end of the residency, and they will deliver outreach activities to engage people with the museum and with folk music.”

Andy Seward is an electric/double bass player, record producer and recording engineer from South Yorkshire. He is probably best known for his work with folk star Kate Rusby. He has also worked extensively with virtuoso guitarist Martin Simpson.

Fiddle player Bryony Griffith is also a singer. She has extensive experience of playing for folk dancing, including her role in the BBC Folk Award-winning Demon Barbers. Bryony has more than twenty years of experience researching folk material and devising innovative ways of presenting it for use in performance and education work with children, young people and adults.

Bryony has also been appointed as a vocal tutor on a folk music degree course at Leeds College of Music.