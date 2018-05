Have your say

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Peter Stalgis, 60, was remanded in custody after appearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court today in connection with her death.

Police launched a murder enquiry after the 55-year-old woman was dead at a house on Berkeley Mount on Monday evening.

Stalgis, of Berkeley Mount, Harehills, was told he will will appear again at Leeds Crown Court on Friday morning.