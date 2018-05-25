Murder accused held in custody over death of a 55-year-old woman at Leeds house

A MAN accused of the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Leeds has made his first crown court appearance.

Peter Stalgis, 60, appeared before Leeds Crown Court today over the death of Angela Conoby.

The 55-year-old’s body was found at a property on Berkeley Mount on Monday, May 20.

Stalgis appeared in the dock of the court and spoke only to confirm his name and state his date of birth and nationality.

He did not enter a plea to the murder charge.

Stalgis is likely to enter a plea at a hearing on June 27.

A provisional trial date was set for October 22.

Any trial would be expected to last five days.

No application for bail was made and Stalgis was remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Police responded to a call raising concerns for the welfare of a couple at a house on Berkeley Mount just after 7.30pm on Monday.

They broke down the front door and found Ms Coboby dead inside the property.

Berkeley Mount was cordonded off by police while investigations took place.