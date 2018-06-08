Mural art for regeneration project at historic Leeds mill

Have your say

A LEEDS-based artist is helping to brighten up a demolition site during a regeneration project at a historic mill complex.

Some buildings at Sunnybank Mills in Farsley near Pudsey are due to be demolished in the latest phase of works at the former textile mill, which has been transformed into a creative space for business.

Artist Nicolas Dixon, who hails from of Farsley, has been painting murals for hoardings which will surround the demolition area.

Mr Dixon said: “It is an abstract piece incorporating a weave pattern, giving a nod to the mill’s history.”

The oldest building at Sunnybank Mills dates back to 1830.

Sunnybank Mills has been used as a filming location for television series including Emmerdale and Heartbeat.