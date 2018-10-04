Mumford and Sons announce huge Leeds show - here's everything you need to know

Global pop stars Mumford And Sons will be heading to Leeds as part of their new world arena tour promoting fourth album, Delta.
READ: Gig review: Jason Derulo at First Direct Arena, Leeds
The four-piece band from London will play the First Direct Arena on December 1, and will also travel to Sheffield and Manchester as part of the sixty date tour.
An incredible 800,000 tickets go on sale for sixty dates from Friday, October 12, heralding the band’s biggest tour since forming ten years ago, and they’ll perform the show on a new ground-breaking stage right across the middle of the room.
The sixty-date tour will kick off in Dublin at the 3 Arena which doubles up as an album launch party on November 16 before stretching through to Stockholm’s Ericsson Globe Arena on May 21.
The six month run routes the band up and down the UK followed by a brief stop in the US and Canada ahead of Christmas.
In January, they head over to Australia and New Zealand (including the first Gentlemen of the Road show of the campaign in Auckland), before heading back over to the US for a more substantial run of shows, concluding with sixteen dates across Europe.
The Delta world tour will include a night at London’s O2 Arena on November 29 and their debut at New York’s Madison Square Garden on the December 10.
Support in the UK and the US (2018 dates) comes from Maggie Rogers and Michael Kiwanuka in support for Australia.
Tickets will go on sale from 9am local time on Friday 12th October via https://www.mumfordandsons.com/live/
Mumford & Sons release Delta on November 16 through Gentlemen of the Road/Island Records.
Introduced by the frenetic, persistent rhythms of first single Guiding Light, it’s a wildly experimental record that effortlessly marries the intimacy and jubilance of the band’s first two records, with the scope and stadium-sized dynamics of 2015’s Wilder Mind. It was produced by Paul Epworth in London.
Kylie Minogue in Leeds: Everything you need to know ahead of First Direct Arena show
Tour dates in full:
16th November - Dublin, 3 Arena
18th November - Belfast, SSE Arena
20th November - Glasgow, SSE Hydro
21st November - Manchester, Manchester Arena
23rd November - Birmingham, Genting Arena
24th November - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena
25th November - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
27th November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
28th November - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
29th November - London, O2 Arena
1st December - Leeds, First Direct Arena
2nd December - Liverpool, Echo Arena
7th December - Philadelphia, Wells Fargo Center
9th December - Boston, TD Garden
10th December - New York, Madison Square Garden
14th December - Washington DC, Capital One Arena
17th December - Toronto, Scotiabank Arena
2019
12th January - Auckland, The Outer Fields at Western Springs (Gentlemen of the Road in Auckland) w/ Michael Kiwanuka, Leon Bridges and Sam Fender. More to be announced)
15th January - Brisbane, Entertainment Centre
18th January - Sydney, Qudos
22nd January - Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl
24th January - Adelaide, Entertainment Centre
27th January - Perth, RAC Arena*
27th February - Providence, Dunkin Donuts Center
28th February - Hartford, XL Center
2nd March – Albany NY, Times Union Center
4th March - Montreal, Bell Centre
5th March - Ottawa, Canadian Tire Center
8th March - Buffalo, KeyBank Center
9th March - Cleveland, Quicken Loans Arena
11th March - Columbus, Nationwide Arena
12th March - Lexington, Rupp Arena
14th March - Pittsburgh, PPG Paints Arena
16th March - Charlottesville, John Paul Jones Arena
17th March - Raleigh, PNC Arena
18th March - Charleston, North Charleston Coliseum
20th March - Atlanta, State Farm Arena
22nd March - Nashville, Bridgestone Arena
23rd March - Birmingham, BJCC
25th March - Indianapolis, Bankers Life Field House
27th March - Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
29th March - Chicago, United Center
30th March - Madison, Kohl Center
READ: Heartthrob Jason Donovan to bring intimate ‘tell all’ show to Leeds
31st March - Milwaukee, Fiserv Forum
25th April - Lisbon, Altice Arena
27th April - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi**
29th April - Milan, Medialanum Forum
1st May - Munich, Olympiahalle
3rd May - Vienna, Stadthalle
5th May - Basel, St. Jakobshalle
7th May - Paris, Zenith
8th May - Luxembourg, Rockhal
9th May - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome
11th May - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena
13th May - Frankfurt, Festhalle
15th May - Cologne, Lanxess Arena
17th May - Copenhagen, Royal Arena
18th May - Gothenburg, Scandinavium
19th May - Oslo, Spektrum
21st May - Stockholm, Ericsson Globe