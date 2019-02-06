Mum was high on cannabis when she caused high speed motorway crash in Leeds with kids in car

A mum caused a high-speed motorway crash while high on cannabis with two children in the vehicle.

Rucksana Khan drove along the A1 in Leeds at speeds of up to 110mph before crashing into a car and causing it to lift onto two wheels.

Alisha Kaye, prosecuting, said the crash on May 15 last year forced the victims' car onto the hard shoulder and Khan's car spun and hit the central reservation barrier.

After the crash, the 36-year-old left the two children, who had not been wearing seat belts, in the back of her Audi while she sat on the central reservation.

Khan and the children escaped serious injury despite the youngsters travelling in the vehicle without wearing seat belts.

A member of public had followed Khan onto the motorway and contacted police after he was concerned about her driving.

Khan went through a red light at 60mph in the Hunslet area of the city before joining the motorway.

Miss Kaye said the driver had to mount the kerb to avoid a collision.

Khan was seen driving between at close to 90mph before crashing into another couple's car in the northbound carriageway.

The driver of the car which had been hit, who was a member of the National Crime Agency, got out of his car and arrested her at the scene.

There were bottles of wine and vodka in the car.

Khan told police in interview that she smoked around 15 cannabis joints a day.

Ms Kaye said that three months later Kaye, who had been released under investigation, drove a Volkswagen Golf in Bradford at speeds of up to 70mph in a 40mph zone and 60mph in a 30mph zone and led a police officer on a chase.

Khan, of Myers Close, Bradford, pleaded guilty to two counts of cruelty to children, two counts of dangerous driving, one count of driving under the influence of cannabis and one count of failing to stop.

The court heard Khan has bipolar disorder and there was evidence she was suffering from an episode during both incidents.

Khan was was given a two-year community order with a mental health treatment requirement, : "It seems to me that your culpability was very much reduced by the fact you did this because you were unwell.

Judge Christopher Batty said: "Society and your family will benefit by you getting help rather than custody.

Khan was also disqualified from driving for four years.