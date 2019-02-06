Mum's terror as she wakes up to 'knife man' stood at the end of her bed

A woman stirred in the early hours of this morning to find a man standing at the foot of her bed holding a knife.

The 29-year-old, who does not wish to be named, shielded her nine-month-old daughter and screamed for the intruder to leave as he rifled through her belongings.

The drama unfolded on Cobblestones Drive, Illingworth.

The man went through coat pockets and emptied draws, ordering the terrified woman to "shut the f*ck up" before continuing his raid downstairs.

Still screaming, the woman stayed at the door of her bedroom to protect her baby and called the police. Moments afterwards she heard him speed away in her car - a green Ford Fiesta.

The terrifying ordeal took place shortly after 4am this morning on Cobblestones Drive in Illingworth. The woman claims the knife, taken from her kitchen, was found discarded nearby.

"It felt like I was having a nightmare at first," she said, "it didn't feel real. He was just stood at the end of my bed staring at me.

"When I realised it was real I started screaming at him to leave, but he just walked off. He had no shame, he didn't think to run or anything. He didn't seem rushed or scared at all.

"It all happened within about five minutes but it felt like forever."

The woman, a former youth worker, said she was scared to call the police initially and that her only instinct was to protect her daughter.

"I'd just been feeding my daughter and nodded off with her beside me. I didn't want to leave her and I didn't dare to go downstairs until the police got there.

"I'm so scared still. I can't seem to calm down. It was absolutely terrifying."

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed they were investigating the incident.