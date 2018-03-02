Mum of liver transplant toddler in plea to back fundaising night for Leeds Children’s Hospital

Have your say

THE parents of a 19-month-old Leeds boy recovering from a lifesaving liver transplant are staging a fundraising night as they bid to raise £5,000 to buy therapy equipment for Leeds Children’s Hospital.

Harry Keenan, who underwent a successful liver transplant last August, was born with the same rare genetic condition as his four-year-old brother Max.

The boys’ parents Laura and Liam Keenan, of Pudsey, are seeking to raise £5,000 in a bid to buy ‘beads of courage’ therapy equipment for ward 50 at the hospital.

The ‘beads of courage’ scheme rewards children with special collectible beads for every medical procedure they undergo.

The couple, who have raised £3,100 towards their £5,000 target, are staging a fundraising night at Pudsey Liberal Club, Lowtown, Pudsey, from 7.30pm on Friday April 20.

Mrs Keenan, a teacher at East Ardsley Primary School, said: “By supporting the fundraising night and donating to the appeal to buy beads of courage therapy equipment, you will be helping to give children on dialysis, children waiting for kidney and liver transplants and those who are coping after their transplants to gain ownership and understanding of their treatment.

“The beads are also a lasting gift to document their courageous journey.”

The fundraising night is set to include a raffle and an auction, with lots including a family pass for Cannon Hall Farm at Cawthorne, Barnsley.

Any individuals or businesses who are able to donate auction lots or raffle prizes are asked to contact Mrs Keenan via e mail at laura.j.shaw@hotmail.co.uk

To donate to the ‘beads of courage’ fundraising appeal, go to www.tinyurl.com/ybeoot8p