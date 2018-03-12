Multiple issues creating travel nightmare in Leeds

Have your say

Early morning incidents on the M62 and other roads are still causing chaos on the roads around Leeds.

Several reports of traffic congestion, slow moving vehicles and diversions have been issued around the M62, and A650 all morning, and motorists are still suffering around the Morley and Holbeck areas of the city in particular.

Here is the latest from the roads:

M62

- Lane closed on entry ramp, slow traffic. Lane closed on entry ramp and slow traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1. Lane one (of two) is close

- Delays of six minutes on M62 Westbound between M62 and J28 A650 Dewsbury Road. Average speed 20 mph.

- Delays of one minute and delays easing on M62 Eastbound between J27 A650 Gelderd Road and J28 A650 Dewsbury Road. Average speed 30 mph.

- Severe delays of ten minutes on M62 Westbound between J29 M1 and J27 A650 Gelderd Road. Average speed 15 mph.

- Severe delays of 54 minutes on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road and J27 A650 Gelderd Road.

- Delays of three minutes and delays easing on M62 Westbound between J27 A650 Gelderd Road and J26 A58 Whitehall Road. Average speed 25 mph.

- Delays of five minutes and delays easing on A62 Huddersfield Road Eastbound between The Grove and Chapel Lane. Average speed ten mph.

A650

- Partially blocked and slow traffic due to accident on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Both ways at Ashfield Road. Sensors showing slow traffic near to Cambian Foster care service. Police are at the scene. Note change of details.

- Delays of five minutes on A650 Bruntcliffe Road Westbound between Capitol Boulevard and B6123 Scotchman Lane. Average speed ten mph.

- Severe delays of eleven minutes on A650 Gelderd Road Eastbound between A650 and M62.

Whitehall Road West

- Delays of seven minutes on Whitehall Road West Eastbound between A58 Whitehall Road West and A58 Bradford Road. Average speed five mph

Lady Ann Road

- Road blocked due to incident on Lady Ann Road Both ways at B6124 Soothill Lane. Fire Engines are in attendance. Sensors are not showing any traffic problems.

- Delays of three minutes on A650 Westgate Hill Street Eastbound in East Bierley.

- Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays easing on A650 Tong Street Westbound between B6135 Westgate Hill Street and Oddy Street. Average speed five mph.

Gelderd Road

- Delays of seven minutes on Gelderd Road Eastbound in Gildersome. Average speed ten mph.

M621

- Delays of four minutes and delays easing on M621 Westbound between J7 A61 and J2A Cemetery Road. Average speed 20 mph.