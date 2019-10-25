Multiple award winning UK jewellery designer Daniella Draper to open new store in Leeds
Multiple award winning UK jewellery designer Daniella Draper is set to open a new store in Leeds.
The store - set to open in the Victoria Quarter on October 25 - will introduce Leeds to designs which have adorned celebrities including Kate Moss and Ed Sheeran.
All of the designs crafted by Daniella Draper are manufactured in the UK from recycled gold and silver with responsibly sourced gem stones.
This year marks the 10-year anniversary for the luxury jewellery brand, which started at her kitchen table.
Daniella now has four established stores in Lincoln, Beverley, Bowness and Cleethorpes.
The designer was awarded Best Independent Marketing Campaign of the Year at the 2019 Retail Jeweller Inspiring Independent Awards last week for their official Take That collaboration.
Commenting on the opening of the Leeds outlet, Daniella said, “Creating keepsakes that are worn and cherished is my biggest passion, and I look forward to us being able to bring our designs to the Victoria Quarter on the 25th to serve those looking for an iconic piece of personalised jewellery.”