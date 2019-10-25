Multiple award winning UK jewellery designer Daniella Draper to open new store in Leeds

Victoria Quarter

The store - set to open in the Victoria Quarter on October 25 - will introduce Leeds to designs which have adorned celebrities including Kate Moss and Ed Sheeran.

All of the designs crafted by Daniella Draper are manufactured in the UK from recycled gold and silver with responsibly sourced gem stones.

This year marks the 10-year anniversary for the luxury jewellery brand, which started at her kitchen table.

Daniella now has four established stores in Lincoln, Beverley, Bowness and Cleethorpes.

The designer was awarded Best Independent Marketing Campaign of the Year at the 2019 Retail Jeweller Inspiring Independent Awards last week for their official Take That collaboration.