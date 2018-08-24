Multi-vehicle accident closes two lanes of M621 in Leeds causing heavy traffic

Have your say

Morning commuters are being warned of a multi-vehicle accident that has closed two lanes of the M621 motorway in Leeds.

There is heavy traffic on the eastbound carriageway at junction 7 (Stourton).

Accident on the M621 PIC: Highways Agency

Lanes two and three are currently blocked with emergency services at the scene.

Traffic is building up in the surrounding areas.

