Much-loved football coach and Leeds United fan dies after cancer fight

A popular football coach has passed away after a battle with cancer.

Shane Telford was a much-loved figure at the Hunslet Club, where he coached and played for teams in the football section.

Rugby legend Jason Robinson speaks of his loyalty to Hunslet Club

He also turned out for Sherburn White Rose's veterans' side.

He was married with three teenage children. Both of his sons, Kieran and Harley, have played for Hunslet Club's junior teams.

Hunslet Club sport development manager Craig Gilmore said:-

"It is with great sadness that we lost one of our longest-serving volunteer coaches yesterday after his short battle with cancer.

Shane Telford, fourth from left, with friends

"Shane Telford was 'Mr Hunslet' - he has been coaching for around 10 years with us and he's worked with lots of young people helping them to develop their skills on and off the pitch. He was an absolute gentleman who was selfless and an all-round great person.

"Over the years Shane has helped out with lots of our teams, not only the teams he's been directly involved with.

"Up until recently Shane was involved with our open age reserves team as a player/coach as well as coaching our under 12 boys team.

"Shane had a real passion for football and helping people, he will be sadly missed by his Hunslet family. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his wife Joanne and children Kieran, Darcy and Harley at this difficult time."

According to Shane's Facebook profile, he worked for KW Builders and had studied at Rodillian Academy and Leeds College of Building. He had posted about going to Elland Road to watch Leeds United with his family.