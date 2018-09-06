Mr Motivator comes to Mecca Bingo Leeds for madcap game of Bingo Lingo

MaDcap and a mecca of motivation.

A new brand of bingo, which is fast becoming a popular pastime among 18 to 25 year-olds, is coming to Leeds next month fronted by 90s legend Mr Motivator.

Bingo Lingo is touring Mecca Bingo branches around the country and players can expect twerking, dance-offs, off-the-wall prizes (think cardboard cut-outs of Drake, David Hasselhoff and Barry from Eastenders) and random celebrity guests.

Zoe Bradburn of Mecca Bingo said: “It’s been fascinating to see how the format has engaged a new, younger audience with the game of bingo, and we can’t wait to see how people respond.” The event comes to Leeds on October 20. Visit www.bingolingo.club