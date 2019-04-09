MP discusses environmental issues with young Menston warriors

MP Stuart Andrew has been discussing environmental issues with the Global Warriors group at St Mary’s school in Menston.

The group of students from all years aim to make the school more environmentally friendly, discuss and educate on global issues in the school and work alongside charities such as FairTrade to help make a difference to the environment.

Mr Andrew, MP for Pudsey, Horsforth and Aireborough, said: “It was such a pleasure to meet such politically engaged youngsters and hear about their efforts to protect our environment. I spoke to the students about the government’s 25 year plan for the environment and all the steps being taken to reduce the damage to the environment, including the plastic bag charge and food waste reduction scheme and also steps taken to increase renewables and reduce emissions. We also discussed the personal steps that can be taken concerning the impact of animal produce, food waste and the fashion production industry on the environment. It was just fantastic to meet so many concerned young environmental warriors.”