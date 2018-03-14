Motorists delayed as several incidents cause travel disruption in Leeds

Numerous incidents on the roads in and around Leeds are causing major disruption for commuters this morning.

The M621 has been plunged into chaos after a broken down lorry on the M62 meant a temporary speed limit of 20mph was enforced, causing tailbacks eastbound between the M62 junction and junction seven for the A61, with delays reportedly getting worse.

There are also shorter delays reported on the westbound side of the carriageway.

An accident on Whitehall in Holbeck means motorists are struggling to get in and out of the city centre while the A6110 in suffering from serious delays southbound between Branch Road and Beeston.

The inner ring road has lengthy delays westbound between A64 New York road and the A58, with an average speed of 15mph clocked.