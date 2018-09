Have your say

Police have named a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Otley last week.

James Sinclair, 40, from Bingley died at the scene of the accident on York Gate on Thursday, September 13.

Mr Sinclair was riding a black Suzuki motorbike when the collision happened just before 9am.

West Yorkshire Police said at the time that the motorbike had come into contact with a goods vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

