Motorcyclist suffers 'serious injuries' in crash on main Leeds road

Have your say

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an accident on a major Leeds road, police have confirmed.

The accident happened at 8.28 on Friday morning on Long Causeway in Cross Green and is expected to leave the A63 closed in both directions until around midday.

A63 PIC: Google

The male rider was taken to Leeds General Infirmary with serious injuries and was the only person involved.

Heavy congestion is building on the roads in the surrounding areas.

For all the latest traffic and travel updates in Leeds and the surrounding areas, join our new dedicated Facebook page.