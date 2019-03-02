Motorcyclist died in A64 York Road crash

Have your say

A 29-year-old motorcyclist died after being hit by a car at Killingbeck in Leeds on Friday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the fatal road traffic collision in Leeds.

The collision happened on the A64 York Road at the junction with Somerville Green at around 4.18pm yesterday (1/3).

It involved a black GSF Suzuki motorbike and a silver Peugeot 107 car.

The rider of the motorbike, a 29-year-old local man, was treated by paramedics at the scene but was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Peugeot stopped at the scene and has been spoken to by officers.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and motorists were redirected.

Officers from West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team are investigating and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or who saw either vehicle driving in the area prior to the collision.

The motorbike is believed to have driven along Osmondthorpe Lane and onto the A64 away from Leeds city centre towards Killingbeck before the collision.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who has any relevant dash-cam footage that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCET via 101 quoting log number 1269 of March 1 or reference 13190111016.