Motorcycle rider, 47, dies after collision near Leeds

A motorcyclist has died after a collision near Leeds.

The crash happened on the B1222, near Beck Farm, Sherburn in Elmet, at about 3.45pm on Saturday.

It involved a CCM motorcycle, which was travelling south and being assisted by other motorcyclists because of a "mechanical fault", North Yorkshire Police said.

The rider, a 47-year-old man from Leeds, was taken to Leeds General Infirmary where he died.

No-one else was injured as a result of the collision, police said.

Officers have today issued an appeal for witnesses or dash-cam footage of the crash.

A force spokesperson said: "Police enquiries are ongoing into the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation, in particular any vehicles that may have passed the group with dashboard cameras in operation prior to the collision."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 12180032781.