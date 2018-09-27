Motorbike thieves threatened woman with a screwdriver on crime spree across the district

A motorbike stolen from outside a crematorium while the owner was at a funeral is believed to have been involved in a number of crimes since the theft.

The motorbike, a black Honda CBF, is believed to have been taken from outside Pontefract Crematorium on Monday, September 24 between 12.50pm and 1.30pm.

Thieves steal motorbike from Pontefract Crematorium while owner was at funeral

The following day, the bike was then involved in a theft from a car on Whitwood Lane, Castleford at around 11.40am.

The suspects smashed a window of the vehicle before making off with a quantity of cash and bank cards from inside the car.

The suspects then caused damage to a blue Ford Focus parked on Whitwood Lane, before making off in the direction of Rishworth Street, Wakefield, and onto Laburnum Road where they threatened a woman with a screwdriver at around 12.45pm.

At around 1.10pm, the motorbike was then involved in an incident on Love Lane, Wakefield, where a woman in her 20s was also threatened.

A short time later, the two suspects then approached a van on Westgate End, Wakefield, and tried to smash the windows, causing damage to the vehicle.

The motorbike was later reported to have been seen driving in Normanton.

Det Insp Dave Rogerson, of Wakefield CID, said: “The suspects have been riding this motorbike throughout the district, causing considerable damage and causing distress to a number of victims.

“Our investigation remains ongoing and we have been carrying out CCTV and house to house enquiries.

“I would appeal for anyone who has any information on the stolen motorbike or anyone who has any information on the suspects involved in the offences to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask for anyone who may have been on the roads at the time of the incidents and may have dash-cam footage of the motorbike, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.