‘MoRun’ to bring a dash of colour to wintry Leeds

a colourful Movember run is coming to Leeds.

The MoRun, where people jog in fancy dress and don moustaches, is coming to the city on November 3 to help raise awareness of men’s health issues.

The Leeds run, which is one of 22 across the UK and Ireland, will see runners go through Leeds Temple Newsam and past Colton’s deserted medieval village.

It will also help raise funds for the Movember Foundation.

Dave Krangel, founder of MoRunning, said: “To be a MoRunner means you are part of something bigger than yourself, you’re part of a community, a family and a team. We encourage all of our participants to have fun during their run because that’s what it’s about; dressing up, enjoying yourself and crossing the finishing line with a smile on your face. “There’s also a serious message though, the runs will be great fun for all the family, but we will be raising plenty of money and awareness of men’ health issues at the same time.”

MoRunning events are suited to runners of all abilities and of all ages, with a 5k option for the fun runners and a 10k option for those looking for a challenge. There is also a 1.5k Mini Mo run for children aged between three and 12 years.

Now in its ninth year, 20,000 male and female runners are expected to take part in the MoRuns taking place up and down the country. Runners are being encouraged to take part in a “virtual MoRun” where they upload a screenshot of their result onto the website to compile a virtual leader board. ‘Mo Mo medals’ will be issued for the best dressed MoRunners at each location.

Runners can either run solo or enter as part of a team. Early bird prices start from £10 for the Mini Mo Run for children; £12 for the virtual MoRun; £16 for the 5k option and £19 for the 10k option.

Early bird tickets are now available via www.mo-running.com.