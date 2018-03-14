Morrisons unveil £10 meat pack which will feed a family for two weeks

Have your say

Quality red meat can often be one of the biggest expenses for cash-strapped families.

And now Morrisons is offering a 2.3kg meat pack for just £10 at its Rothwell store.

The butcher's selection can feed a family for two weeks, and is available exclusively from March 12-18.

It contains a 900g pork loin joint, 420g of steak mince, 450g of lean diced beef and eight sausages.

It represents a 30 per cent saving compared to buying each cut separately.

The supermarket's butchers will also give customers advice on how to cut, cook and prepare the meat.