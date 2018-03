Have your say

Yorkshire supermarket chain Morrisons is releasing a 'dragon egg' this Easter.

The huge egg - it's 20 centimetres high and weighs 240 grams - is designed to appeal to Game of Thrones fans.

Morrisons have even found a member of staff who bears more than a passing resemblance to the show's dragon keeper Daenerys Targaryen to model the chocolate treat.

The egg is made from rich Belgian chocolate with a dusting of red and gold lustre.

They will be sold in 430 stores across the UK for £6 each.