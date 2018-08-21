Morning delays near Leeds General Infirmary due to accident

An accident is causing delays for morning commuters on the inner city ring road near Leeds General Infirmary.
There are reports of queuing traffic on the A58(M) inner ring road on the westbound carriageway from the A660 to the A58.
Lane two was blocked due to the accident but has now been cleared, while one of the vehicles involved is still thought to be awaiting recovery.
All lanes have re-opened, but traffic is said to be heavy in the surrounding areas.
