Morley and Outwood MP meets Secretary of State for Transport to discuss bus and train issues

MP Andrea Jenkyns has met with the secretary of state for transport Chris Grayling to discuss bus and rail services in her constituency.

Ms Jenkyns, the MP for Morley and Outwood, raised the concerns of many constituents in Gildersome about the cancellation by Arriva of bus service 209, which connects Leeds to Heckmondwicke. The service, which passes from the villages of Drighlington and Gildersome, is vital for many commuters working in the centre of Leeds.

She is also raising the issue directly with the provider of the service, Arriva and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

Ms Jenkyns then raised issues with the local railway service, specifically in Outwood and Morley stations, in the last months. Commuters travelling between Leeds, Wakefield and Huddersfield have been facing delays, cancellations, strikes and overcrowded trains. Despite recent upgrades and upcoming works to Morley Railway Station, some commuters are still facing issues when travelling.

The Secretary of State assured Ms Jenkyns that he will look into the issues of these specific routes and will respond to her.

Ms Jenkyns and Mr Grayling also discussed the idea of installing “Welcome to Yorkshire” signs on the A1, M1 and M62. Ms Jenkyns has campaigned for the signs since she was elected and the idea has been endorsed by Sir Gary Verity, CEO of Welcome to Yorkshire.

The Secretary of State said that his department is looking for a feasible solution to erect the signs welcoming drivers to the county.

Ms Jenkyns said: “It was a pleasure meeting with the Secretary of State to discuss the state of transport in our area. Improving transport in the constituency is one of my key commitments, as connectivity makes people’s lives better and stimulates economic growth. I hope the Department for Transport will invest more in trains and buses in Morley and Outwood, after delivering improvements in Morley and launching the new White Rose train station.”