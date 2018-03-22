More traffic disruption in Leeds as part of A64 to close

Leeds is set for more traffic disruption as a major road tunnel closes for maintenance work.

The New York Road Tunnel will be partly closed this weekend to allow ground investigations work to take place.

The tunnel on the A64(M) will be closed eastbound at the entrance beneath the Regent Street Flyover from 7pm on Friday 23 March until 6am on Monday 26 March.

Diversions and signage will be in place while the work takes place. The A61 Regent Street and the eastbound slip road off the Inner Ring Road, passing through the latter half of the tunnel leading to Marsh Lane, will remain open for the duration.

Today a £55million scheme to widen part of the M621 was announced - it is expected to bring months of disruption when work takes place. There have already been weeks of overnight closures while work to install new barriers is completed.