More than 1,100 staff set to move into newest building at Leeds’ Wellington Place development

The latest building in the prominent Wellington Place office, retail and leisure development has signed up three new tenants within the first six months of being open - making it virtually full.

The deals done with Mazars, Investec Wealth & Investment and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) take up 87 per cent of the total floor space at number three Wellington Place.

HMRC will bring 1,000 employees alone to the site and international accountants Mazars will bring 130 staff.

Investec has expanded its operations and its new offices at the MEPC project are 60 per cent larger than its current premises.

The trio of new businesses will benefit from extensive on-site amenities including a south facing roof terrace, basement parking, bike maintenance stations, free bike hire, electric vehicle charging points and shower/changing facilities, plus cafes and restaurants.

James Dipple, Chief Executive of MEPC, said: “3 Wellington Place is the best new building in Leeds, so it gives us great pleasure to welcome these three prestigious businesses to the development. The speed of the take up of such a large building within the first six months is a major milestone for the development, and really does demonstrate the broad appeal to forward looking companies of the scheme.”

With only 15,000 sq. ft of office and retail space remaining at 3 Wellington Place, the next focus for MEPC will now be on 4 Wellington Place which has 6 floors of space totalling 158,000 sq. ft and is set to be completed by early 2020.