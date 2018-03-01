More snow on the way: Leeds hour by hour weather forecast for Friday, March 2

After three days of relentless heavy snow, the Beast from the East is set to offer Leeds some respite - but only until Friday evening.
The latest Met Office forecast shows that there will be no snow in Leeds on Friday until later in the day.
Light snow does return on Friday evening at around 8pm, according to the Met Office.
It is predicted to last around three hours.
Friday's hour-by-hour weather update for Leeds
12am – Overcast
1am – Overcast
2am – Overcast
3am – Overcast
4am – Overcast
5am – Overcast
6am – Overcast
7am – Overcast
8am – Overcast
9am – Overcast
10am – Overcast
11am – Overcast
12pm – Overcast
1pm – Overcast
2pm – Overcast
3pm – Overcast
4pm – Overcast
5pm – Overcast
6pm – Overcast
7pm – Overcast
8pm – Light snow
9pm – Light snow
10pm – Light snow
11pm - Overcast