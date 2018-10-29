More snow could be on the way in Yorkshire as bookies slash odds on 'coldest November ever'

Bookies are betting that this November could be the 'coldest ever' in the UK.

The first snow of winter hit parts of Yorkshire on Saturday, with snow settling in high hills of North Yorkshire, and some brief sleety showers in parts of Leeds and Sheffield.

Snow hit Yorkshire earlier this year - could we see scenes like this again soon?

Conditions are beginning to cool down drastically in the UK, with temperatures this week set to drop to single figures and stay that way into November.

As a result, Ladbrokes has slashed odds on this winter going down as the coldest ever.

The bookmaker recently cut odds from 7/2 to just 3/1 on this being a record-breaking winter, while it’s just a 5/2 shot for any part of the UK to have a white Christmas.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “We’ve been treated to an extended summer but it looks as though we’ll pay the price in the next few months with bitter conditions set to take over the UK.”



But the rest of this week, at least, could be a touch warmer in the meantime - thank goodness.

Snow hit the high hills of North Yorkshire on Saturday. Photo: NorthYorkswx/Twitter

Snow was seen in higher parts of Scotland and north-east England on Saturday in what one meteorologist called "some of the coldest October days in a decade".

But after the freeze, while temperatures will stay cool, they will begin to climb as we head into next week.

Met Office meteorologist Mark Wilson told the Press Association things will remain chilly overnight into Sunday, but "it's not going to be excessively cold" reaching "about minus three or four in rural Scotland and Northern Ireland".

He explained: "It's going to be a better day for most tomorrow with less snow around.

"There will be a little bit of snow in the northern hills, but milder than today.

"It will still be cold, but with highs of ten or 11 in the south.

"It will be a chilly week, but temperatures will recover closer to what they should be for the time of year."

After some woke up to flurries, Met Office meteorologist John West told the Press Association on Saturday: "With temperatures struggling to reach double figures across the country - these are some of the coldest October days in a decade.

"We have seen some snow this morning, more up in Scotland. Aviemore has had around 1cm."

Images taken on Saturday morning showed people having to clear their cars of snow.

But Mr West predicted the cold weather would relent after the weekend.

The forecaster added: "It is going to be cold over the next couple of days, but will start to peter out tomorrow.

"We will have some high pressure building in giving us a more settled picture.

"Temperatures will recover quite slowly but it is not likely to be as wintry."

This week's forecast for Yorkshire

Most places sunny, but rather cold. A few coastal showers.

Today (Monday):

Early mist and fog patches will clear, to a largely dry day with sunny spells, light winds and still feeling rather cold. Winds strengthening across coastal parts with a few showers, perhaps extending a little further inland at times. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Tonight:

Cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea. Some clearer spells possible early Tuesday, but also further showers. Winds remaining strong, especially along the coast. Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Tuesday:

Rather cloudy, with the risk of showers for much of the day. Some brighter spells possible, mainly across West Yorkshire, and also later. Strong coastal winds continue, but gradually easing. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Mainly dry with sunny spells Wednesday, perhaps the odd shower. Rather cloudy Thursday, with outbreaks of showery rain, perhaps heavy. Frosty, sunny start Friday, but turning wet and windy later.