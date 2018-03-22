More Leeds M621 roadworks planned in £55m scheme: Stretches of motorway to be widened

DRIVERS face more delays during the next stage of a major £55m Highways England scheme aimed at reducing journey times on the M621 in Leeds.

Highways England is currently installing a central reservation concrete barrier between junction 3 and junction 6 on the M621 in a scheme set to end in May this year.

Major works including road widening will follow, which Highways England say are aimed to reduced the causes of congestion on the M621.

Following a six-week consultation held last year, three options were presented to the public on plans to improve the busy commuter route.

The proposals included junction improvements between junction 1 and 7 and additional lanes at points along the route.

A Highways England spokesman, said: "Our preferred route includes a number of improvements which aim to reduce the causes of congestion on the M621.

"This includes widening the carriageway at junction 2 , closing junction 2a anti-clockwise and installing improved technology and signs along the route.

"The anti-clockwise carriageway at junction 3 will also be widened from one to two lanes and the way the lanes merge at junction 3 will also be changed to give priority to traffic on the main carriageway."

Highways England project manager Sarah Kearns said “This is an exciting scheme and we look forward to moving this project to the next stage and improving the road for drivers heading into and out of Leeds.

“The option we have chosen to take forward will work well alongside the other transport and infrastructure projects taking place around the city."