More headline acts for East Riding jazz festival - including Ponyland and Mo Pleasure

Headliners have been announced along with more of the acts that will perform at this years Burton Agnes Jazz and Blues Festival held in the Great Hall, gardens and courtyards of the 16th century Elizabethan stately home Burton Agnes Hall, East Yorkshire.

A truly, family friendly festival for all, including canine family members, festival goers will be treated to some fabulous Afro beat and punk jazz courtesy of Newcastle and Cumbria band Ponyland, music from one of the greatest keyboard players and multi-instrumentalists of his generation, Morris "Mo" Pleasure, melodic jazz from the vibrant quartet Emma Johnson's Gravy Boat, with country blues and ragtime, hokum, jug band Max and Veronica.

For first acts revealed click here

Once again bringing the festival to a close will be Ben Beattie’s after midnight band plus host Simon Cunliffe-Lister.

They join the already announced artists Artephis, the Mark Williams Trio and King For a Day: The Nat King Cole Story with Atila.

The festival runs at the hall, near Bridlington, from Friday July 12 to Sunday July 14.

Ponyland headline on the Friday, Mo Pleasure on the Saturday.

Emma Johnson's Gravy Boat, Max and Veronica and Ben Beattie all play on the Sunday.

Tickets: https://www.burtonagnes.com/Jazz_Festival/Tickets_and_Prices.html

Telephone 01262 490324