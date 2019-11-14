More than 100 homes in east Leeds hit by power cut for up to 12 hours

An unplanned power cut has hit at least 100 homes and businesses in east Leeds today.

By Abbey Maclure
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 2:34 pm
More than 100 homes in east Leeds have been hit by a power cut, first reported at 2.47am

The power cut was first reported at 2.47am and is thought to have hit properties near Oak Tree Lane in Killingbeck.

Northern Powergrid issued an alert to residents in LS14 and said engineers were still working to restore power at 2pm.

The alert said: "We've had to switch off the power for safety purposes whilst our engineers work on the cables and equipment that serves your area.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding.

"Our team are working hard to restore your power as quickly as possible."

Northern Powergrid says that power was restored to all properties at 3pm.

