Months of speed restrictions and lane closures to be enforced on M1 in Yorkshire to install new noise barriers

A 50mph speed limit and lane closures will be in place on the M1 in Yorkshire in November as new noise barriers are installed.

READ: This is the moment a lorry had to be LIFTED off the grass verge of a motorway in Leeds



The pioneering barriers (below) are said to reduce noise for nearby residents

The pioneering noise barrier is said to improve the lives of residents living next to the M1 and will be installed on a stretch of the motorway at Wakefield later this year.

During the work, a 50mph speed restriction will be in place for safety reasons, with the works expected to last into early 2019.

The hard shoulder and lane one on the main carriageways will be closed along with lane one on the northbound exit and southbound entry slip roads so a temporary safety barrier can be installed while the work is taking place.

The same slip roads will be closed overnight with clearly signed diversions in place.

The pioneering barrier is said to reduce noise for nearby residents PIC: Highways England

The innovative design being installed at the Denby Dale junction has never been used before in the UK. The barrier is said to reduce noise and act as a safety barrier.

Highways England is installing the barrier on four sections of the M1 at junction 39: On the southbound carriageway and southbound entry slip road and on the northbound carriageway and northbound exit slip road.

READ: Gas leak could force major Leeds road to remain CLOSED all weekend



The barriers, three at three metres high and one at 1.85 metres, will be constructed off site meaning there will be less chance of weather having an impact on the work.

It will also be safer as there will be fewer vehicles moving around the work site.

Highways England’s project manager Sujad Hussain said: “There has been a long standing issue of noise from the motorway at this location and by installing four sections of barrier we will be able to improve noise levels for residents living nearby.

“We are planning to start work in November but before then we will be holding a drop in session in September for people to find out more about the work. I would encourage people to come along and ask the project team any questions they may have about the barrier and the work that is planned.”

Anyone interested in the work can attend a drop in event on Wednesday 5 September, 2pm-8pm in the Boardroom, second floor, Cedar Court Hotel, Denby Dale Road, Calder Grove, Wakefield, WF4 3QZ

You can join our new Traffic and Travel group for all the latest updates int he area by CLICKING HERE

If you want updates from Yorkshire's motorway networks, this new Facebook group is the perfect place for you.