Monday's weather forecast for Leeds

It looks like an umbrella and a thick coat are a must on Monday as we start the new week with forecasts of rain for the majority of the day.

The Met Office are warning of heavy rain for large periods of the day with a temperature of around 7C.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, March 12:

8am: Heavy rain

9am: Heavy rain

10am: Heavy rain

11am: Light rain

12pm: Heavy rain

1pm: Heavy rain

2pm: Heavy rain

3pm: Heavy rain

4pm: Heavy rain

5pm: Heavy rain

6pm: Heavy rain

7pm: Heavy rain

8pm: Heavy rain

9pm: Light rain

10pm: light rain

11pm: Light rain